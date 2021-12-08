Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W.

