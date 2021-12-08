Chardan Capital Lowers Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Neutral

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 2,181,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

