ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48.
In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
