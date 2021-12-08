ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

