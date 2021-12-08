Charles Pleas III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KIRK opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

KIRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 51.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 403,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.