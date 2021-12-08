Charles Pleas III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KIRK opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 51.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 403,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.