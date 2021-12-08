Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 0.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 399,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 374,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWBHF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.