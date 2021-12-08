ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $329,511.98 and $5,380.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

