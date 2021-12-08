Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $492.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.64. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.