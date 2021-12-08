Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $9.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have commented on CGIFF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CGIFF stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

