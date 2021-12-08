Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

