Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $233.78 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

