Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.29 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

