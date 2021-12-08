Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.78 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.30 and its 200-day moving average is $395.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

