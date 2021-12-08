Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,438 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 637.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.