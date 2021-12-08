Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,059 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.