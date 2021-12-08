Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $432.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.34 and its 200-day moving average is $435.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

