Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,392 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.