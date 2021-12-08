Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

