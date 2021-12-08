Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

