Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chewy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

