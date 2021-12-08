China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.03

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

