Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CHR stock opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$637.77 million and a PE ratio of -26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.27. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

