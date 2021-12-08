Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $5,163,967.62 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

