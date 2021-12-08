CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Comparison

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CI Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GCM Grosvenor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.66 $355.32 million $1.48 15.28 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.71 $4.05 million ($0.54) -19.91

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI Financial beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

