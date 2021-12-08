CIBC Analysts Give Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) a C$825.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$743.57.

TSE:FFH opened at C$590.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$421.32 and a 1-year high of C$609.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$533.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$545.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

