Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

