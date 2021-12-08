Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:CINR opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.24%.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
