Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:CINR opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

