Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CRC stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67. The company has a market capitalization of £58.82 million and a PE ratio of -76.92. Circle Property has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.05).
About Circle Property
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.