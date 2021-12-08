Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 359,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,187,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

