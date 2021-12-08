Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

