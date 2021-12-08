Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTSU. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BYTE Acquisition by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 341,642 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in BYTE Acquisition by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 99,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

