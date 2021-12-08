Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 345.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,848 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUST. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

