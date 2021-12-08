Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 13th (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:CMTG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Claros Mortgage Trust had issued 5,524,934 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $103,040,019 based on an initial share price of $18.65. During Claros Mortgage Trust’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

CMTG opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

