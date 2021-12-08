Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,415 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 20,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

