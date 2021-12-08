CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 23.5% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) traded up 23.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,746,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 280,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The company has a market cap of C$11.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

