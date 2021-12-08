Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 7,376 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

