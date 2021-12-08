Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

