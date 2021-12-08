Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $201.68. 6,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

