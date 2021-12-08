Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 115,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,098,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,261. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

