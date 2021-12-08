CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

COMM stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

