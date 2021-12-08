CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.
COMM stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.
In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.