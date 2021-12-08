Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

