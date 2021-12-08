Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

