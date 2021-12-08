Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.91 and last traded at $152.91. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGDDF shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.