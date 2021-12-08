Comparing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.41 $35.31 million ($2.63) -17.76 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 6.14 $5.89 billion $6.41 24.48

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.31% 2.78% 0.68% Applied Materials 25.53% 52.64% 25.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 Applied Materials 0 6 19 0 2.76

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $160.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats JinkoSolar on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

