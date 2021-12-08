Comparing Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) & Its Competitors

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 953 1653 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.43 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 33.04

Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies peers beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

