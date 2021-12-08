Comparing Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Its Rivals

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Loral Space & Communications Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 49.27% 41.20% Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors -204.41% -21.65% 1.04%

Volatility & Risk

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A $93.09 million 11.28 Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors $3.75 billion $349.32 million 5.01

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc.. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors 415 1895 2642 121 2.49

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loral Space & Communications Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

