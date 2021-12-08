Comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

26.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Organovo $2.20 million 18.72 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.48

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.96%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.