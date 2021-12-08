Comparing Yunji (YJ) & The Competition

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yunji to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Yunji and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yunji
|$847.55 million
|-$22.43 million
|-64.94
|Yunji Competitors
|$8.29 billion
|$484.66 million
|-9.18
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yunji and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yunji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Yunji Competitors
|146
|724
|1115
|55
|2.53
As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Yunji’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Yunji and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yunji
|-0.13%
|3.93%
|2.22%
|Yunji Competitors
|-12.50%
|8.94%
|-0.04%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Yunji has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Yunji competitors beat Yunji on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
