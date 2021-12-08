Compass Diversified (CODI) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Compass Diversified to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.56 billion $22.78 million 59.11 Compass Diversified Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 8.83

Compass Diversified has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Compass Diversified is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Compass Diversified pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified 5.27% 19.10% 6.02% Compass Diversified Competitors -10.46% -14.81% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compass Diversified and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compass Diversified Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Compass Diversified presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Compass Diversified’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire. Compass Diversified Holdings delivers a high level of transparency in its financial reporting and governance processes. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Westport, Connecticut, United States.

