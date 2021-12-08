Compass Minerals International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

