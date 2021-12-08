Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $107.20 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Compound has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $107.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $226.89 or 0.00445880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,328 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.